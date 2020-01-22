WALTR 2 discount: Get 52% off on the best iTunes Alternative

iLounge has a special deal on the WALTR 2, which allows you to transfer files without the help of iTunes straight to your Apple devices. Take advantage of the WALTR 2 discount today!

WALTR 2 is considered one of the best iTunes alternatives and with good reason. First, you won’t need to set up iTunes or even open the app. Second, forget the wires and the clunkiness of transferring files from your computer to your iPhone or iPad. Simply open WALTR 2 and it will automatically detect your iOS devices.

All files, including music, video, PDF, ringtone, photos, and others can be transferred wirelessly using a simple drag and drop interface. The app can also convert video and audio up to 5x faster than iTunes. WALTR 2 makes life easier by providing a more convenient way to transfer data.

