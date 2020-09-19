The WAVE meditation headphones are 14% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the WAVE KIT: Wave Bolster + Headphones, which allows you to experience a deeper meditative state for better well-being.

The WAVE Kit Bolster and Headphones combo is the first of its kind. Get premium at-home meditation with the revolutionary bolster device and over-ear headphones, which creates physical vibrations in complete sync with music meditation tracks for a truly amazing experience!

WAVE™ Kit: Wave Bolster + Headphones

Original meditation tracks and guided meditation is sure to make you feel less stressed at the end of a tiring day. You can tweak the settings, e.g., volume and vibration levels and get instant comfort via the microsuede and memory foam material. Mindfulness just got a whole lot better once you slip the Wave Kit on.

The Wave Kit Wave Bolster & Headphones are usually priced at $199, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $169.99. You get 14% off with our deal.