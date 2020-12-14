Win $5,000+ Worth of Fitness Gear

iLounge has a special deal on the Peloton + Fitness Giveaway – Fundraiser, which allows you to win $5,000-plus worth of fitness gear and give to charity at the same time.

Donate to a good cause and you can win branded fitness products, including interactive display Mirror, stationary bike Peloton Bike+, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, TRX PRO4 bands, percussion massager Theragun Prime, an Oura Ring and a $100 gift card from Nike, Lululemon or Athleta. It’s everything you need to start living an active and healthy life and experience cutting-edge tech in the sports and fitness industry.

The more you donate the greater the chances of landing the top prize. Proceeds will be given to Playing for Change Foundation, a non-profit organization that spreads music education to the less fortunate around the world.

You can donate $10 to get 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries and $150 for 4,500 entries. Don’t miss the chance and participate in the Peloton+ Fitness Giveaway Fundraiser today!