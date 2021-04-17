Winston Privacy Filter Hardware is 10% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Winston Privacy Filter Hardware, which allows you to keep out the unwanted ads and enjoy private browsing using a dedicated device.

The Winston Privacy Filter is like a VPN but without the hassles that come with setting it up. The device works via a simple plug and play mechanism, and voila! Instant privacy for all your online activities. Aside from scrambling your true location and network Winston stops trackers and ads from getting to your screen.

Winston can also be configured to prevent adult sites and malware from getting to you or your family’s devices. It has a zero logging mechanism which makes it more secure than other VPN solutions out there. You can also shield your Android and iOS phones and tablets via the Winston Privacy Filter app.

The Winston Privacy Filter Hardware normally costs $199 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $179. You get 10% off with our deal.