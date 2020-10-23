Save 17% off on the Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

iLounge has a special deal on the Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro, which allows you to effortlessly charge your AirPods, thereby saving you time.

How does a fool-proof wireless charging for your AirPods or AirPods Pro sound? With the Logiix wireless pad, there’s no more guessing on which end is which and if your AirPods are really getting juice. Featuring a shaped mat that perfectly captures the curves of the AirPods, you can just place it there and it charges immediately with little to no effort.

At just 14.3 millimeters thick the charging pad is as unobtrusive as can be. The LED indicator shows charging status, while anti-slip pads hold the pad and your AirPods in place. A built-in USB A cable can come in handy at just about any situation.

The Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro normally cost $34 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $28.99. You get 17% off with our deal.