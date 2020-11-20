Wireless charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro is 17% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro, which allows you to charge up your AirPods in a fool-proof way.

The Wireless Charging Pad from Logix looks simple but that’s just it. The genius lies in its ability to put a charge in your AirPods Pro and AirPods no matter how you place it on the pad. The elegant and unassuming surface holds an efficient charging coil and doesn’t ruin the accessory’s lightweight and thin design. There’s a built-in USB A cable so you won’t have to fish one out of your phone charger.

The pad is super stable and holds fast to just about any surface, thanks to the anti-slip pads. You’ll know when your AirPods are charged 100% with the LED indicator. The touch material is soft and won’t scratch your AirPods case.

The Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods and AirPods Pro normally goes for $34 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $28.99. You get 17% off with our deal.