Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger is 40% off today

iLounge has a special deal on the Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger, which allows you to juice up two Qi-compatible devices simultaneously in an elegant canvas pad.

Whether you have two AirPods with Wireless Charging cases, an iPhone, a Google Pixel or any device that supports wireless charging then the Canvas Duo is for you. The charging base is made from classic gray canvas that goes well with any decor; near the bottom are two LED light indicators to show if you put the devices in the right position.

Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger with two AirPods

Anti-slip pads make securing the Canvas Duo on any surface, such as glass, wood or stone easy. Ultra thin design conserves space so you can put it just about anywhere. Fast-charging 10W coils can serve you a long, long time.

The LOGiiX Wireless Qi Canvas Duo normally costs $99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59.99. You get 40% off with our deal.

