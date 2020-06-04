X-Mirage Airplay for Mac lifetime license is 37% Off

Are you looking for a tool that allows you to watch the screen of your iPad or your iPhone on the big screen? What about getting X-Mirage Airplay for Mac which turns your Mac into an Airplay receiver to mirror whatever is on your iPad or iPhone or the iPod screen.

X-Mirage Airplay for Mac

When you buy the X-Mirage Airplay for Mac here with this deal, then you get a 37% discount on the lifetime license. You can buy it for $9.99 instead of the original price i.e., $16.00.

Now whatever is one your iPods’ screen you can see it on the Mac. This software does not only show the screen but also mirrors the screen in real-time. Now you can run your favorite apps and play your favorite games on the big screen. It displays the content in the 1080p which takes the mirroring to the next level.

You can also create a password so that any other user does access the software. You can also stream live audio with the help of this software. Now you can enjoy audio on Mac through the iOS device.

The X-Mirage Airplay for Mac gives you the ultimate big-screen experience. You can wirelessly mirror your iOS devices onto your Mac. You can stream or even record the content from your iOS device onto your Mac. Now you can get the lifetime license of X-Mirage Airplay for Mac only for $9.99 and save 37% with this deal.