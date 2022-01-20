X6 2 in 1 Smart Watch with Bluetooth Earbuds is 52% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the X6 2 in 1 Smart Watch with Bluetooth Earbuds, which allows you to have a smartwatch and wireless earbuds combo in one neat and convenient package.

A smartwatch and earbuds are considered tech essentials, but who says you have to purchase them separately? With the X6 2 in 1, you won’t have to.

At the front is a smartwatch with health functions such as sports modes, blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, as well as message reminders and of course, telling the time. Open it up and you have a pair of detachable wireless earbuds that connect to your device via Bluetooth.

The X6 lasts up to 12 days on a single charge and has waterproof properties and an adjustable strap. Normally, the 2 in 1 device normally costs $201 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $95.99. You get an amazing 52% off with our deal. Buy the X6 today!