XSplit Presenter Premium Lifetime Subscription is 70% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the XSplit Presenter Premium Lifetime Subscription, which allows you to add attractive and interactive media elements to your next video and live stream presentations.

Never have a boring presentation again with the XSplit Presenter. The software gives you the freedom to add interactive elements, annotations and other immersive components and spice up your stream or video in just a few clicks.

XSplit Presenter supports the most popular call platforms, including Microsoft Powerpoint, Google Slides, Teams, Zoom and more. You can upload to Vimeo, YouTube or on Skype in an easy-to-setup interface. The next time you’re tasked with a presentation for your next stream or meeting, grab the XSplit Presenter and your audience will surely be impressed.

XSplit Presenter Premium Lifetime Subscription normally costs $200, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59. You get a massive 70% off with our deal. Buy it today!