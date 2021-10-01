XSplit VCam Premium Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows) is 40% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the XSplit VCam Premium Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows), which allows you to blur, replace or remove your background during online meetings, video calls and streaming.

Having a different or blurred background is a good thing when you want privacy or an interesting themed backdrop for your video presentation. XSplit VCam does the trick without requiring any green screens and editing know-how. The app works in live conference calls and when you need to have your background hidden or removed from your audiences’ view.

With XSplit VCam you can add a webpage, video or image, have your DSLR assume a portrait mode and use it for remote work, customer support and more. You can even have your smartphone act as a webcam via app extension.

XSplit VCam works on both Mac and Windows computers and normally costs $60, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29. You can take an additional 40% off with the code VIP40 during our VIP Sale, which is until October 5. Get it today!