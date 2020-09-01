Zendure A8PD: 26,800mAh 5-USB Port Power Bank is 40% Off

5-USB Port Power Bank

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Zendure A8PD: 26,800mAh 5-USB Port Power Bank, which allows you to charge a maximum of 5 devices simultaneously and on the go.

Need a mammoth power bank that can be there whenever you need a charge? The Zendure A8PD is the solution. It has a whopping 26,800mAh capacity to charge your iPhone, iPad or even MacBook several times over. It’s unlike other power banks as it can deliver fast-charge on 5 devices max simultaneously.

A helpful LED readout tells you the juice left. You also get a 30W PD USB-C cable that’s reversible. The battery can last up to 6 months on an efficient 95% power retention. The device also comes with overcharging, overheating, power surge and short circuit protection.

The Zendure A8PD 5-USB Port Power Bank normally costs $149, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $89.99. You get 40% off with our deal.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
