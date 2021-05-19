Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones are 30% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones, which allows you to enjoy music without the downsides that come with earbuds.

Listening to music via bone conduction is the future of audio technology. The Zulu Exero bone conduction headphones give you advantages you won’t find anywhere else. Music quality stays the same but you’ll be able to hear your surroundings anytime. The device produces light vibrations into your upper cheek bone for an out of ear experience only you can hear.

It’s lightweight and stays fitted around your ear so you won’t have to worry about it falling off. A single full charge can last up to 6 hours. It’s perfect for listening to music, your favorite podcast or while watching movies and TV shows on the go.

The Zulu Exero – Bone Conduction Headphones normally costs $49 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $34.99. You get 30% off with our deal.