Damus app exits App Store

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Decentralized social networking app Damus has been removed from the App Store due to in-app purchase violations.

Apple recently warned Damus that it violated the guidelines for in-app purchase with the Bitcoin tipping option called ‘zap’, saying that the company has two weeks to remove the feature. Damus tried to clarify that the tipping system doesn’t have in-app content unlocking, which did not satisfy Apple. Apparently, the Cupertino-based company does not want any in-app purchases happening, especially Bitcoin, occurring without its knowledge.

The Damus app will be removed from Apple’s platform starting June 27. Damus tweeted that they will be filing an appeal to the decision made by the Cupertino-based company. The two have locked horns before when the ‘zap’ feature caused red flags during app review. The app bills itself as a decentralized social platform and works similarly like Twitter. App Store users will no longer see Damus on June 27.

