Damus app exits App Store

Decentralized social networking app Damus has been removed from the App Store due to in-app purchase violations.

Apple recently warned Damus that it violated the guidelines for in-app purchase with the Bitcoin tipping option called ‘zap’, saying that the company has two weeks to remove the feature. Damus tried to clarify that the tipping system doesn’t have in-app content unlocking, which did not satisfy Apple. Apparently, the Cupertino-based company does not want any in-app purchases happening, especially Bitcoin, occurring without its knowledge.

Looks like we are getting removed from the appstore even after updating our app to make it clear that no digital content is getting unlocked when users are tipped. Users are only ever tipped after posts are made, the idea that content is being sold is nonsense. We will be filing… pic.twitter.com/Su945kE37v — Damus⚡️ (@damusapp) June 26, 2023

The Damus app will be removed from Apple’s platform starting June 27. Damus tweeted that they will be filing an appeal to the decision made by the Cupertino-based company. The two have locked horns before when the ‘zap’ feature caused red flags during app review. The app bills itself as a decentralized social platform and works similarly like Twitter. App Store users will no longer see Damus on June 27.