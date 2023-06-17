News

Damus app receives App Store removal warning

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
App Store

Apple is threatening the removal of the Damus app over in-app cryptocurrency transfers.

Damus is an app powered by the Nostr decentralized social network. With this feature, the app can send ‘micro-donations’ in the form of Bitcoin to users. The transaction goes through the Lightning Network and allows users to send micro increments of Bitcoin without paying fees and in an instantaneous manner. The process goes by the term ‘zaps’ in the platform.

The Street reported that Apple ordered Damus to remove the feature, and threatened that the app might be removed from the App Store if the requirements have not been met within 14 days. Jack Dorsey, the backer of the app sent a response, saying that the company was ‘incorrect’ in its definition of zaps and said that sending fractional Bitcoin was for feedback and tipping.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO joined the conversation, saying that Apple’s 30% App Store tax is a ‘major concern’

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Previous Article
Tougher iPhones
Apple submits patent for ‘Tougher iPhones’
Latest News
Tougher iPhones
Apple submits patent for ‘Tougher iPhones’
1 Min Read
Mac
Mac hardware acceleration arrives on steam
1 Min Read
macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta
Apple Rolls Out Third macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta
1 Min Read
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices
SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and Mac Drops to Just $54
1 Min Read
Mac Pro
New Mac Pro bug auto-dismounts internal drives
1 Min Read
Silo
Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’ renewed for second season
1 Min Read
Lost your password?