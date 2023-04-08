Dark comedy film ‘Outcome’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has recently featured a dark comedy movie starring Keanu Reeves.

‘Outcome’ will be heading to Apple TV+ on a yet undisclosed date. ‘Outcome’ tells the story of a Hollywood star who’s been blackmailed and is now looking to ‘face his demons’, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will be playing the main character, with Jonah Hill making an appearance. Hill will serve as the director and writer, and co-produce with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin. Apple Studio production will be the project manager.

Apple is also working with Hill to produce a Grateful Dead biopic alongside Sikelia Productions. Scorsese will be serving as the director and producer with Hill, Dines, and Goodwin.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $6.99 a month. The streaming platform can be bundled with Apple One packages and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Severance’, and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.