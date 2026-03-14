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David Pogue Publishes New Book ‘Apple: The First 50 Years’

By Samantha Wiley
David Pogue Publishes New Book ‘Apple: The First 50 Years’

A new book by David Pogue, a Tech columnist, was released today. Titled Apple: The First 50 Years is going to be available in both digital and hardcover on March 10, Tuesday.  The book has 608 pages and talks about the first 50 years of the company and its history.


David Pogue is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, spending many years writing about technology and Apple for both Macworld and The New York Times. He has been on a media tour promoting the new book, with many excerpts and interviews coming out. Recently, he sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook for an interview.

David Pogue Publishes New Book ‘Apple: The First 50 Years’

Apple was founded officially in 1976 April 1. Apple has not yet announced any plans they have to commemorate their 50th anniversary, but they will likely be marking it on their calendar in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out.


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