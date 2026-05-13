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Daybreak Can Identify Vulnerabilities in Softwares

By Samantha Wiley
Daybreak Can Identify Vulnerabilities in Softwares

Daybreak has been launched by OpenAI, a response to Project Glasswing by Antropic. It is an effort in cyber defense that enables tech companies to detect vulnerabilities in the security of a platform.


Daybreak was made at developing cyber defenses into software and builds on the April Launch of OpenAI with GPT-5.4 Cyber, a model that has helped in finding and fixing over 3000 vulnerabilities. Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI, would like to collaborate with as many companies as they can to aid in developing a secure platform and software against threats.

Daybreak Can Identify Vulnerabilities in Softwares

OpenAI is collaborating with partners of the government and industry to create cyber-capable models that are safe. Codex Security is used by Daybreak to make an editable threat model from the software repository of a company. Companies that worked with OpenAI are able to request an assessment from Daybreak from OpenAI with vulnerability scans.


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