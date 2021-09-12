De Volksbank to get Apple Pay support soon

De Volksbank and its subsidiary banks will soon have support for Apple Pay, bringing more payment solutions for its customers.

SNS, RegioBank and ASN Bank are all under the de Volksbank umbrella, and all of them operate within the Netherlands. A spokesperson of the financial firm said that Apple Pay will soon be an option for its customers, but a definitive timeline for it has not been disclosed.

Apple Pay in The Netherlands took off in 2019 when ING agreed to support Apple’s digital payment platform for its credit and debit card users. Other banks, notably Bunq, Revolut, Rabobank, Monese, ABN AMRO and N26 quickly followed suit. Then, SNS Bank was said to be discussing how it could be integrated, but it’s only now that a formal announcement has been made.

Apple Pay is accepted in The Netherlands and brands such as Starbucks, Adidas, cool blue, McDonalds, Douglas, Lidl, Jumbo, H&M, Decathlon, COS, Capi, Burger King, BCC, Arket, Amac and ALDI, among others.