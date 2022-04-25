Deals: JBL speaker FLIP 5 drops to $99 on Amazon (23% Off)

The new JBL FLIP 5 speaker is available for a special deal today on Amazon. While the original cost for this waterproof speaker is $129, Amazon is giving it away for just $99.

JBL FLIP 5

The JBL FLIP 5 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound and long-lasting battery life in a small package. It has a rugged design and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The speaker has two passive bass radiators that help to enhance the low-end frequencies. The FLIP 5 also has a built-in microphone so that you can take hands-free calls. The speaker is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

The JBL FLIP 5 has a number of features that make it an ideal choice for a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Firstly, the speaker is very lightweight and easy to carry around. Secondly, the battery life is impressive, with the speaker able to provide up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

Thirdly, the sound quality is excellent, with the two bass radiators providing a rich and full sound.

Finally, the built-in microphone means that you can take hands-free calls, which is very handy if you are driving or otherwise unable to use your hands.

If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers great sound and long battery life, then the JBL FLIP 5 is an excellent option.