Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac to launch January 30

By Samantha Wiley
Highly acclaimed video game ‘Death Stranding’ now has an official launch date on the iPhone and Mac.

505 Games and Kojima Productions announced that the director’s cut of Death Stranding will launch on Apple devices starting January 30. The game will be available on iPad and Mac models with the M series chips, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro that has the A17 Pro chip. It’s worth noting that the the M3 and A17 Pro chips have mesh shading and hardware accelerated ray tracing for better graphics rendering.

Death Stranding is an open world game featuring Norman Reedus. It’s made by Hideo Kojima and tells the story of a man exploring a sci-fi wasteland. Death Stranding was originally released in 2021 for the PlayStation 5 before being available on other platforms. Pre-orders are open at the App Store for a promo price of $19.99, originally $40.

