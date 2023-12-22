News

‘Death Stranding’ game delayed until 2024

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s game, ‘Death Stranding’ will be pushed into early 2024 for Mac systems.

‘Death Stranding: Director’s Cut’ was first announced to be heading to the Mac in WWDC 2023, with Kojima making a statement about Mac and its place in the gaming niche. Initially, the game was slated to launch on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad in 2023, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro, and M1-equipped iPads.

Death Stranding

The reason for the delay was that the devs needed extra time for the game to be ready. 505 Games confirmed this via an X post, saying that ‘Death Stranding’ will not be released in 2023 but rather in early 2024.

‘Death Stranding’ is an action game set in a post-apocalyptic open world. The main protagonist features the likeness and voice of Norman Reedus. The 2021 Director’s Cut version has added improvements and content.

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Suspended in U.S. Online Store
3 Min Read
Apple Infinite Loop Store
Apple to Shut Down Iconic Infinite Loop Store
4 Min Read
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Save 20% on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
1 Min Read
The Buccaneers
‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for Apple TV+ 2nd season
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 4
‘Resident Evil 4’ launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is 35% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 removes Apple TV Wishlist feature
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 slated to have ANC, new case and design
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone will have capture button for taking videos
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
Apple News+
Apple News+ bolstered by two new publications
1 Min Read
Apple Store Barcelona
Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23
1 Min Read
Lost your password?