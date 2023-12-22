‘Death Stranding’ game delayed until 2024

Hideo Kojima’s game, ‘Death Stranding’ will be pushed into early 2024 for Mac systems.

‘Death Stranding: Director’s Cut’ was first announced to be heading to the Mac in WWDC 2023, with Kojima making a statement about Mac and its place in the gaming niche. Initially, the game was slated to launch on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad in 2023, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro, and M1-equipped iPads.

The reason for the delay was that the devs needed extra time for the game to be ready. 505 Games confirmed this via an X post, saying that ‘Death Stranding’ will not be released in 2023 but rather in early 2024.

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_EN, we are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time!



Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024.



We can't wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

‘Death Stranding’ is an action game set in a post-apocalyptic open world. The main protagonist features the likeness and voice of Norman Reedus. The 2021 Director’s Cut version has added improvements and content.