Death Stranding game launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Death Stranding Game

The much-awaited game ‘Death Stranding’ is now available on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

‘Death Stranding’ is an open world action game set in the post-apocalyptic future. Players follow Sam Bridges, who is played by Hollywood actor Norman Reedus, in delivering supplies and reconnecting isolated colonies to wireless networks after an event called Death Stranding. A door to the living is opened, and players will find creatures roaming the world.



Death Stranding was originally released for the PC and PlayStation 5. Famed developer Hideo Kojima is the creator and appeared at the WWDC 2023 to announce the game coming to the Mac. The game has appeared in the App Store, priced at $19.99 for a time. After the promo, the price will go back to $39.99. The purchase is universal, which means players will have access to the game on their compatible Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

