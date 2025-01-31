News

DeepSeek gaining popularity because it is on par with GPT 4o

By Samantha Wiley
DeepSeek

China made a new AI Chatbot named DeepSeek which skyrocketed to number one in rankings on the free charts of the Apple App Store in various countries, with the U.S. included, and this raises concerns about the leadership Silicon Valley is regarded in the development of AI. The app gained popularity just a week after its release due to its capacity to rival and even surpass famous AI such as ChatGPT’s performance whilst incurring merely a fraction of the costs for development.

DeepSeek did not raise funds externally nor has it made any big moves to monetize the model which can rival GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet from Anthropic. Liang Wenfeng, hedge fund manager, says the company used $5.6 million and the 2,048 of the Nvidia H800 to develop the R1 model, training it with a massive 671 billion parameters despite limited resources. The app has since received major success and is already affecting financial markets.

DeepSeek
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
AirPods
Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes changes in AI internal staffing
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods will potentially use infrared cameras
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads add new feature making scheduled posts
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
Trump will support Elon Musk if he buys TikTok
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Plex reveals revamped app for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook
Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook
1 Min Read
iPad
The iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
Potential 4th season of Ted Lasso currently in the making
1 Min Read
Lost your password?