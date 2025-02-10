DeepSeek iOS allegedly collecting and sending user data

ChatGPT rival DeepSeek was found to be collecting and sending unencrypted data from users to China-based servers.

The generative AI app debuted in January this year and shot to the top of the App Store in the US. Apparently, the iOS app had major security concerns, including the collection of device and user data which is sent to servers in China, data not securely stored, and unencrypted sensitive data. NowSecure co-founder Andrew Hoog said that the developers have not placed fundamental security practices in place, and it was done either unintentionally or intentionally.

Furthermore, the DeepSeek app is believed to disable iOS App Transport Security, an option that would make data unencrypted. Data collected is sent to servers abroad and track queries and identify users. ByteDance controls the servers, but Chinese laws deem that they could access it. NowSecure mentioned that the Android app version is less secure compared to its iOS counterpart.