News

DeepSeek iOS allegedly collecting and sending user data

By Samantha Wiley
DeepSeek iOS

ChatGPT rival DeepSeek was found to be collecting and sending unencrypted data from users to China-based servers.

Advertisements

The generative AI app debuted in January this year and shot to the top of the App Store in the US. Apparently, the iOS app had major security concerns, including the collection of device and user data which is sent to servers in China, data not securely stored, and unencrypted sensitive data. NowSecure co-founder Andrew Hoog said that the developers have not placed fundamental security practices in place, and it was done either unintentionally or intentionally.

DeepSeek iOS

Furthermore, the DeepSeek app is believed to disable iOS App Transport Security, an option that would make data unencrypted. Data collected is sent to servers abroad and track queries and identify users. ByteDance controls the servers, but Chinese laws deem that they could access it. NowSecure mentioned that the Android app version is less secure compared to its iOS counterpart.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl LIX halftime show now available to watch online
1 Min Read
24-inch M4 iMac
The 24-inch M4 iMac 256GB SSD is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Disney +
Disney + loses subscribers over changes made
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
M4 Mac parts now offered by Apple Stores with DIY repair program
1 Min Read
Threads
Custom feeds can now be shared in Threads
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AppleCare+
AppleCare+ prepaid no longer available
1 Min Read
macOS
Security researchers warn against new macOS malware
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might debut on February 14
1 Min Read
Apple Studio
The Apple Studio with Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Severance
Season 3 production for ‘Severance’ begins
1 Min Read
App Store
macOS Mojave and older software experience App Store issue
1 Min Read
Lost your password?