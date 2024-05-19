News

Delta emulator app changes icon to avoid lawsuit

By Samantha Wiley
Delta Emulator App

The latest release notes of the Delta emulator app revealed the reason for the icon change.

Advertisements

Delta is a Game Boy emulator for iOS, with an a-shaped icon on the App Store. Recently, the app changed its icon to a disjointed letter ‘a’ after seemingly receiving a threat from another company, photo editing software Adobe. The developers said that Adobe threatened to take them to court unless the emulator’s icon had changed, and they complied to avoid potential issues. At a closer look, the former Delta icon does indeed resemble the Adobe logo, which has been trademarked in the US and other countries.

Delta Emulator App

The full release notes are available to view on the App Store and when you go to search or update the Delta app. There hasn’t been any improvements or additions of features, which could mean that the update is just a quick fix over an icon issue.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iFixit
iFixit releases new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro teardown video
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple increases old iPhone 15 Trade-in values
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
This is Your Last Chance to Snag the M1 iPad Air at $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 lineup to have a ‘Slim’ addition
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 expected release date
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have bigger capacity
1 Min Read
iPhone Tap-to-Pay
iPhone Tap-to-Pay launches in Japan
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple to start producing iPhone 16 display this June
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3 13-inch MacBook Air is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix boasts 40 million ad-supported subscribers
1 Min Read
RetroArch Game
RetroArch game emulator arrives on Apple TV and iPhone
1 Min Read
Lost your password?