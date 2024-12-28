Apple approves Delta game emulator to use external payment method

Apple is engaged in years-long disputes in the (United States) US and other countries over the App Store, payments, and such. The most highlighted prohibition was the third-party payments integration which caused stir with large companies, including the likes of Epic Games, Microsoft, and Meta.

Advertisements

According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone maker is beginning to change its policies, likely due to the regulatory pressure. The first app to get third-party payments support in the US will reportedly be Delta, which is a game emulator. The Delta app will reportedly include in-app links to external payment platforms, using the medium of Apple’s External Purchase Link Entitlement.

External Purchase Link Entitlement for Small Businesses

Apple detailed the changes earlier this year in January with the introduction of External Purchase Link Entitlement which would allow developers in Apple’s App Store Small Business Program to pay a smaller cut of the sales figures.

Advertisements

Delta Game Emulator App for iPhone

The iPhone maker has published the rules for its ‘External Purchase Link Entitlement’ program on its developer website, which includes the following requirements for an app to qualify:

Be available on the iOS or iPadOS App Store in the United States storefront

Offer in-app purchases when distributed through the iOS or iPadOS App Store in the United States storefront

Not participate in the Video Partner Program or News Partner Program

The move is being touted by many as Apple slowly turning “flexible”, largely due to the regulatory pressures. It will result in many app developers generating more revenue with reduction in the fee charged by Apple. The small to mid-sized sized developers will be the main benefactors, including indie developers.

Based on the qualification requirements highlighted by Apple, streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix are unlikely to benefit from the in-app payment changes. It is to be see how app users react to the changes.