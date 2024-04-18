News

Delta Game Emulator launches on the App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Delta Game

The Delta Game Emulator app has launched in the App Store following Apple’s green light for the software.

The Delta is labeled as an ‘all in one’ emulator that offers several systems support, including the Game Boy Advance, Game Boy, Nintendo DS, N64, SNES, and NES. Developers have added game controller support for the popular hardware and have syncing, backups, save states, cheats, and more. Testut is the developer behind Delta and also GBA4iOS, which is an open-source emulator that existed for years. Delta is the evolution of the app and is now allowed on the App Store.

Delta Game

Other features include a fast-forward option, a hold button, Haptic Touch support, box art for games, local multiplayer, and custom controller skins. Delta is available to download on the App Store and do not have ads or collect data from users. In the EU, the emulator can be downloaded via an outside web link.

