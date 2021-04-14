Developer gives Flappy Bird a push notification treatment

Developer Neil Sardesai has recently created an interactive macOS notification in the form of a game. Using Big Sur’s new USerNotifications UI, Sardesai put in a Flappy Bird clone made by Will Eastcott and turned it into a push notification for the Mac.

The game can be played using mouse clicks, which registers as taps when the notification pops up. Sardesai tweeted it on social media and received 2.8K likes for it.

Did you know you can put a whole game inside of a push notification pic.twitter.com/LlMx2AjvHH — Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) April 9, 2021

Flappy Bird was a runaway hit in 2014 and became so popular that in-app ads generated around $50K a day. It’s been long removed from the App Store but the game concept has lived on through countless clones looking to recreate the app.

The objective of the game is to survive and accumulate points by having the bird jump and not hit the obstacles. Dong Nguyen, the creator of the game said in an interview that he pulled it because of getting too much attention and scrutiny.