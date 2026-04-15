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Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii

By Samantha Wiley
Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii

A curious developer named Bryan Keller dove into the idea of whether an older version of the operating system for the Mac was capable of being run on a Nintendo Wii. This comes after a gaming device got a ported Windows NT.


The developer gave it a try, and he was able to integrate Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah on the Nintendo Wii, which has a processor of PowerPC 750CL, being a more recent version of the 750CXe PowerPC that Apple used in the past for devices such as the iMac and G3 iBook.

Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii

Bryan had to patch source code from the OS X kernel, and a modified kernel binary was compiled so that he was able to write custom drivers for the kernel to read it from the SD card of the Wii. The developer was well invested and saw the project through.


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