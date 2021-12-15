Developers get a glimpse of macOS Monterey 12.1 second release candidate

Developers can now test the second release candidate for the upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 for bugs and app compatibility before it goes out to the public.

Apple today has seeded the second version for the macOS Monterey, which came out a month ago. Those who have registered at the Apple Developer Center can download the beta profile at the official website. In addition, developers will need to have the proper profile installed and look through the update by going to System Preferences, then Software Update.

Notable features and additions to macOS Monterey 12.1 include SharePlay, which allows you to play games, listen to music and watch TV with friends over FaceTime. In addition, there are several supported apps and the ability to share screens for troubleshooting or planning purposes.

SharePlay natively works with first-party apps such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV, and Apple is sharing its API so developers can add the feature to their apps.