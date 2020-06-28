Developers can move Intel apps to Apple silicon Macs

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that it will move to using custom ARM based chips in its Macs. The company also outlined its plan to get developers started on moving their apps to the new architecture.

The big takeaway from this for developers of course is that they can easily create apps for all Apple platforms with ease as the Mac will use the same chip architecture as the iPhone and the iPad.

macOS Big Sur will be the first operating system to support ARM based custom Apple silicon. Developers will be able to move their current apps on the Intel Macs to the upcoming ARM based Mac architecture by using Apple’s latest tools. As Macs will run on the same chip architecture as the iPhone and the iPad, developers can move their iOS and iPadOS without any modifications.

“From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Mac.”

The first ARM based Mac is expected to release some time at the end of 2020. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will continue to sup[port Intel based Macs for years to come and also that the company has many new Intel Macs to release in the near future.

Apple in a press release stated the improvements the custom ARM chips will bring to the Mac. The company emphasized on the advancements the iPad and the iPhone have seen with the help of Neural Engine and how developers can use it to advance the Mac.