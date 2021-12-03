Developers to get a preview of Swift Playgrounds 4

Developer beta testing has launched for Apple’s Swift-based educational programming app.

Swift Playgrounds is an educational tool that teaches adults and children how to use Swift language to create apps. It first launched in 2016 and received an update that was announced during the WWDC event this year.

Select developers have been invited to beta testing the platform before it goes live to the public. Those interested have to sign a non-disclosure agreement before they’re given access to the program.

Swift Playgrounds 4 allows developers to send in their projects straight to the App Store.

Headlining the app is an intuitive interface and submissions without requiring the Xcode for Mac. Also, changes in real time and previews are available.

Some of the tool’s features require iPadOS 15.2, which points to the release date being on the same day as the launch of iPadOS 15.2. However, Apple has not revealed an official launch date for the educational tool as of the moment, but it will likely be released by the year’s end.