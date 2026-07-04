Development for AirPods Pro with Cameras Postponed

The rumored AirPods Pro with camera and sensors and its development are said to have been suspended. Kosutami, a prototype collector and leaker, claims that the product’s case is finished, with him suggesting that the development and project has been halted.

The AirPods Pro was supposed to feature built-in cameras that are rumored to provide visual information to the AI regarding the surroundings of the person wearing it; the cameras are not built for video or photo taking.

It was reported that Apple wanted to start distributing the product by the first half of this year, but faced delays due to the revamped version of Siri being under development. Kosutami is mainly famous as a prototype collector for hardware by Apple, but has given us accurate information in the past regarding the future plans of the products of the company.