Device Designed By Jony Ive Delayed Until Next Year

The hardware device designed by Jony Ive will be delayed until next year as new court filings surface. The motion is a result of a trademark infringement lawsuit that was filed last year by iyO, an audio device startup.

Originally, the stated goal of OpenAI was to ship the device designed by Jony Ive and powered by ChatGPT by the end of this year, but the most recent filing has stopped this plan in its tracks as the company will be delaying the planned release until 2027 in February.

The development follows as rumors that are debunked have made rounds on reddit during the weekend claiming that the company pulled a Super Bowl ad that premiered their new device. The post has now been deleted, which has shared a supposed silver headphone worn by Alexander Skarsgard tapping on a puck that is reflective. The video has been theorized widely on social media.