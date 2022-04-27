‘Diablo Immortal’ for iOS is set to launch on June 2

Game company Blizzard announced that ‘Diablo Immortal’ will launch on iOS and Android on June 2.

‘Diablo Immortal’ is a franchise game set between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. The online-only title will have cross-progression and cross-play across platforms; it will also appear on the PC through open beta.

Blizzard says that there will be new content, characters and storylines introduced frequently and to emulate a ‘living, breathing and constantly evolving experience’. Those playing on iOS will need to update to 11 or newer to meet the game requirements.

On June 2, Hell is everywhere.



📱 iOS & Android

💻 PC Open Beta



Pre-register: https://t.co/hKUMmROvQI pic.twitter.com/BoC4tDL7Kq — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 25, 2022

Included in the tweet is a pre-registration link for those who are interested in downloading the game on day one. Also embedded is a video trailer for the game which introduces eight expansion zones with their own distinct style and environment.

File size and minimum hardware requirements are yet to be detailed, but we might get a sneak peek in the coming weeks.