‘Diablo Immortal’ pre-order goes live on App Store

A brand new Diablo game is set to appear on iPhones, iPad and Android devices this year. Those interested are invited to pre-order the game so they could be informed on when it goes live.

The Diablo series comes from developer company Blizzard, and ‘Diablo Immortal’ is the newest title in the highly popular franchise. ‘Diablo Immortal’ is exclusive on mobile devices with a setting and story that’s lodged between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

Blizzard entices that if the pre-orders reach 30 million, in-game items called the ‘Horadrim Cosmetic set’ will be unlocked for all players when the game launches. The requirement is that users will have to at least complete the tutorial within 30 days of release.

The App Store tweeted about the pre-order on its official account and introduced a link, as well as a teaser video. The link will direct the user to the Diablo Immortal pre-order page on the App Store.