Didi Chuxing App removed from App Store due to privacy issues

The China Cyberspace Administration recently ordered Apple to remove ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing from the App Store after it was revealed that the app was collecting user data illegally.

The organization announced that Didi was ‘collecting and using personal information’ and cited ‘serious violations’ in this regard. Furthermore, Didi was under a cybersecurity review which prompted the request.

Apple will have to remove Didi Chuxing from the China App Store, as well as Xiaomi and Huawei under their respective app platforms. A Didi representative said it will be making changes to the app to rectify the issues in accordance to regulation.

The updated version launch of the app is yet unknown, and in the meantime it will work for existing users.

Apple has had a hand in the growth of the company as it pledged a $1B investment in 2016. Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that it presented strategic opportunities for Apple.