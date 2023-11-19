Digital car keys will soon arrive on MINI vehicles

Digital car keys will soon be arriving on MINI brand vehicles.

Parent company BMW was one of the first adopters of the digital car key technology in 2020. Just recently, Apple Pay config files were spotted among MINI vehicles, prompting the rumors that digital keys will soon be added to the brand. MINI also unveiled the MINI Operating System 9 which includes Digital Key Plus and supports Ultra Wideband technology on iOS and Android phones.

Digital car keys allow vehicle owners to unlock their vehicles through the Wallet app. More than that, Apple’s digital car keys will let them start and lock their cars using an Apple Watch or iPhone. MINI’s operating system will have a circular OLED dashboard called ‘MINI interaction unit’ that will come with themed options and customization in the process.

The MINI interaction unit surfaced in the MINI Countryman and MINI Cooper, both of which launches in 2024.