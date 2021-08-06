Digital COVID-19 certificates can now be added in Apple Wallet in Australia

iOS Australian users can now have their digital vaccination certificates added to their Apple Wallets through the Express Plus Medicare app.

Individuals who have completed two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine will now be able to put their certificates via the app or on their online Medicare account in PDF form or the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ option.

At the front shows the individual’s document number, ‘valid from’ date or when the last dose was administered and date of birth. At the back shows the administered date for the two doses, vaccine type and Healthcare Identifier.

Australian citizens will need this proof of vaccination when it becomes a requirement for traveling to other countries or other uses domestically. It will be kept separate from the other immunizations. The digital certificate will serve as proof and is considered a digital pass from other government apps, e.g., the NHS COVID pass in the UK.