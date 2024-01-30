Digital prescriptions service added to UK NHS app

The NHS app in England now has digital prescription services as announced by the organization.

NHS Digital announced the service today, with patients being able to use the app to see their prescription details. In addition, a barcode for medical collection can be generated, and repeat prescriptions can be ordered within the app. The pilot program in 2023 proved to be successful, hence the public rollout. Victoria Atkins, Health Secretary said that the update will ‘ease pressures on our hardworking pharmacists and GPs’ and free up time for patients.

The NHS app can also show average local hospital waiting times for elective treatment. To access Digital Prescriptions, users can go to ‘your health’, then ‘view and manage prescriptions’, followed by choosing ‘your approved prescriptions’ and tapping the button to view it. The NHS Digital app launched in 2018 and can be downloaded on Play Store and the App Store.