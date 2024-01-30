News

Digital prescriptions service added to UK NHS app

By Samantha Wiley
NHS App

The NHS app in England now has digital prescription services as announced by the organization.

Advertisements

NHS Digital announced the service today, with patients being able to use the app to see their prescription details. In addition, a barcode for medical collection can be generated, and repeat prescriptions can be ordered within the app. The pilot program in 2023 proved to be successful, hence the public rollout. Victoria Atkins, Health Secretary said that the update will ‘ease pressures on our hardworking pharmacists and GPs’ and free up time for patients.

NHS App

The NHS app can also show average local hospital waiting times for elective treatment. To access Digital Prescriptions, users can go to ‘your health’, then ‘view and manage prescriptions’, followed by choosing ‘your approved prescriptions’ and tapping the button to view it. The NHS Digital app launched in 2018 and can be downloaded on Play Store and the App Store.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is 32% Off
1 Min Read
Death Stranding Game
Death Stranding game launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone
1 Min Read
Stopwatch Live Activity
Stopwatch live activity appears in iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
Save 50% on the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18
1 Min Read
Macs and iPads
New Macs and iPads might launch in March
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix snubs Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings account increases again to 4.50%
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod with touchscreen arriving in 2024
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?