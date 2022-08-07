Disguise and Protect Your iPad Pro with the Discounted Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Leather Cover

iPad Pro cases are a dime a dozen, but if you want to stand out while keeping your tablet in low profile, then you should get the Twelve South BookBook Leather Cover. Today, it’s down to just $56.95 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Fit your iPad Pro in the BookBook leather case and it looks like a hard-backed book or notebook. You can add a Smart Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio or an Apple Magic Keyboard in so you can become more productive. The accessory has an interior pocket for stashing your papers, an Apple Pencil or a charging cable, among others.

On the outside, genuine leather is full grain and develops a natural patina over time. A rigid spine provides impact and crush protection while adding to the security and disguise. You can stash the whole book and iPad Pro into your bag and not have to worry about the tablet getting dented or scratched.

Grab the discounted Twelve South BookBook Leather Cover for your iPad Pro today!