Disguise and Protect Your iPad Pro with the Discounted Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Leather Cover

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

iPad Pro cases are a dime a dozen, but if you want to stand out while keeping your tablet in low profile, then you should get the Twelve South BookBook Leather Cover. Today, it’s down to just $56.95 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro
PreviewProductPrice
Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 3 and 4), M1 | Hardback Leather Cover with Pencil / Document / Cable Storage for iPad Pro + Apple Pencil Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 3 and 4), M1 | Hardback Leather Cover with... $79.99 $65.58 Buy on Amazon

Fit your iPad Pro in the BookBook leather case and it looks like a hard-backed book or notebook. You can add a Smart Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio or an Apple Magic Keyboard in so you can become more productive. The accessory has an interior pocket for stashing your papers, an Apple Pencil or a charging cable, among others.

On the outside, genuine leather is full grain and develops a natural patina over time. A rigid spine provides impact and crush protection while adding to the security and disguise. You can stash the whole book and iPad Pro into your bag and not have to worry about the tablet getting dented or scratched.

Grab the discounted Twelve South BookBook Leather Cover for your iPad Pro today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.