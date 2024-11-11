News

Dismantling of M4 Mac Mini shared on YouTube

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Mac Mini

A YouTube Channel called Brandon Geekabit provided us with a video of dismantling the base model of the latest Mac Mini that features 256GB of storage, 16GB RAM, and the new M4 Chip. The teardown video shows us what’s inside the smallest Mac ever made, showing the cooling system, power supply, and logic board of the computer, among other components. 

Advertisements

The metal plate underneath the Mac mini still functions as an antenna, and when you remove this, a heat sink and fan that keep the computer from overheating are revealed, along with the modular storage that the Mac mini has.

M4 Mac Mini

The 256GB model contains two chips, 128GB each, indicating it won’t have a slower SSD speed. The power supply, logic board and M4 Chip can be seen right below it. The Mac mini is built with a redesigned thermal architecture, meant to guide air and circulate to the various computer levels before it’s vented out again.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Apple distributes parts for iPhone 16 models for self-service repair program
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 on Sale
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
Apple distributing M4 Macs for customers in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade adds four games in November
1 Min Read
iPhone
Average price of iPhone Pro & Pro Max models with more storage rise
1 Min Read
MacBook Air Laptop
Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 13-Inch
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Samsung slim Galaxy 25 version to compete with iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Some U.S. Apple Stores will move to temporary locations in November
1 Min Read
Game Recorder
Valve Releases Game Recorder for Steam
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro M3 $500 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2
iOS 18.2 anticipated to launch early December 
1 Min Read
iPhone 14 Plus
Program launched for repairing iPhone 14 Plus rear Camera
1 Min Read
Lost your password?