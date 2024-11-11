Dismantling of M4 Mac Mini shared on YouTube

A YouTube Channel called Brandon Geekabit provided us with a video of dismantling the base model of the latest Mac Mini that features 256GB of storage, 16GB RAM, and the new M4 Chip. The teardown video shows us what’s inside the smallest Mac ever made, showing the cooling system, power supply, and logic board of the computer, among other components.

The metal plate underneath the Mac mini still functions as an antenna, and when you remove this, a heat sink and fan that keep the computer from overheating are revealed, along with the modular storage that the Mac mini has.

The 256GB model contains two chips, 128GB each, indicating it won’t have a slower SSD speed. The power supply, logic board and M4 Chip can be seen right below it. The Mac mini is built with a redesigned thermal architecture, meant to guide air and circulate to the various computer levels before it’s vented out again.