Disney+ adds HDR10+ support

Disney+, a streaming service platform, is poised to receive support for HDR10+ sometime in the very near future. The advanced format provides enhanced contrast and brightness better than the standard HDR10 technology, and no licensing fees are involved in contrast to Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision and HDR10 are currently supported by Disney+, and the HDR10+ offerings will be available with the service this year. The main difference of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision is that a some TV’s, such as units manufactured by Samsung, are not compatible and do not support Dolby Vision because of licensing fees. With HDR10+, you can access and stream content in higher quality.

The most recent Apple TV+ 4K can support HDR10+, as well as recent iPad and iPhone models. A number of streaming platforms already have HDR10+ material like Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube Apple TV+, and users can expect better streaming quality when streaming Disney+ once the HR10+ support is added.