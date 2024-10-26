News

Disney+ and Hulu cease supporting sign up and payments on the App Store 

By Samantha Wiley
Disney+ customers can no longer sign up to buy subscriptions for Disney+ or Hulu on the Apple App Store. This change cuts out subscription fees that Disney needs to pay for utilizing Apple’s in-app purchases.

Subscribers noticed this and was written down on Reddit during the weekend. Hulu and Disney+ websites state that returning and new subscribers are not allowed to sign up and pay via Apple while it does not apply to current subscribers billed by Apple.

Customers from both Disney+ and Hulu can still stream content by signing in to their Disney+ and Hulu Accounts on their Apple gadgets, while Disney ushers their customers to their websites to see what subscriptions and services are offered and be able to sign up directly from them. They removed this option so that they won’t have to pay the fee to Apple, correlating with the increase that took effect last Oct 17th, where Disney+ plans went up by $2.

