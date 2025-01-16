News

Disney food orders can now be viewed on iPhone lock screen

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Disney stated that they are providing support for a feature on the iPhone called Live Activities starting today. Users will be able to track the status of their drinks and food orders on mobile from the 2 big parks in the U.S. throughout Disneyland Resort and Disney World. Updates on the order you placed will be shown on the lock screen of your iPhone so you won’t, have to open any Disneyland app.

Using the “I’m here, prepare my order” button lets you place your order, have it prepared fresh, and you can see the order number, status, and location for pickup with the feature. Disney Live Activities updates are available for iPhones with iOS 16.1 or any later version, but Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup and all the iPhone 15 and 16 models. You have to make sure that your Disneyland app or the My Disney Experience app is updated.

iPhone
