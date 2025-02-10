News

Disney + loses subscribers over changes made

By Samantha Wiley
Disney +

Streaming platform Disney+ lost subscribers globally in the last few month, where it now has 124.6 million subscribers on the platform which was cut back by 700,000 compared to the last quarter of 2024. The drop was primarily because they increased their prices to $9.99 from $7.99, and streaming ad-free rose to $15.99 from $13.99, and when they began dealing with password sharing and provided a paid sharing subscription.

This restricted subscribers using Disney+ to only one household and ended support for using the streaming platform by multiple people in different households unless the main subscriber of the platform pays additional fees to enable multiple people to use the platform. The first quarter of 2025 saw Disney+ lose subscribers because of these changes, but the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, stated that it wasn’t as bad as they had thought the churn would be, and Disney+ subscribers could enter another decline in Q2 of 2025.

