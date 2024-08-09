News

Disney+ password sharing to be disallowed

By Samantha Wiley
Disney will implement a security measure to prevent password sharing on its Disney+ streaming service.

In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company will start cracking down on password sharing ‘in earnest’ in September. The first mentions of password-sharing elimination were in September last year, but it’s only now that the topic has been revisited. The company rolled out bans in some countries, and it appears that they will proceed to do the same in the US and other regions next month. Iger mentioned that they intend to stop password sharing to increase growth in the business.

Disney plans to encourage users to pay an extra fee for sharing plans with users outside the household, but this has not yet been disclosed. The company recently increased prices for its other services, including ESPN+ and Hulu which will begin in October on several tiers.

