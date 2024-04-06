News

Disney to crack down password sharing soon

By Samantha Wiley
Disney

Disney has laid out plans to stop password sharing on its streaming service.

In a CNBC interview, Bob Iger, Disney CEO said that the company intends to turn its streaming business ‘into a growth business’ and said that a solution is to force password-sharing households to sign up their accounts individually. Iger further mentioned that Disney will be launching its ‘first real foray into password sharing’ in several markets and countries first, then growing into a full rollout in September. The CEO did not mention when exactly the crackdown will start but it’s believed that it will happen in September.

Disney

Disney+ competitor Netflix implemented a password-sharing crackdown in 2023 which resulted in major revenue for the company. Subscriber growth was boosted with Netflix gaining 8.8 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2023. Disney+ is the company’s streaming service and costs $10.99 and $7.99 per month for ad-free and ad-plans.

