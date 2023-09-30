Disney+ will also limit household sharing in November

Streaming service Disney+ has announced that they will limit password sharing starting in November.

Following Netflix and its password crackdown, Disney+ sharing will be ending in Canada on November 1, as per emails sent to Canadian subscribers. The company has updated its terms on its official website to include account-sharing restrictions. It said passwords may not be shared outside a subscriber’s household unless permitted by their ‘service tier.’

Disney then outlines what constitutes a household and associated devices. Bob Iger, Disney CEO said that tactics to end password sharing will be rolling out in 2024, but it seems that the crackdown has started sooner than expected in Canada.

The company intends to stop password sharing in Canada, but it’s believed that subscribers in the US and other countries will be next. Disney+ posted a $512 million loss in Q3 and promptly increased its monthly price to $13.99 for the ad-free version.